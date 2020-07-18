The First Global Virtual RUN/WALK To End Homelessness begins this weekend.
The Safe Haven Foundation is organizing the 10th annual event, and Neli Vazquez Rowland, president and co-founder of Safe Haven, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about it.
Proceeds will go to support helping to prevent and to transform lives from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose. The event begins Saturday and goes through July 26.
Admission is $30 for basic and $45 for VIP.
Visit asafehaven.org/2020virtualrunwalk for more information and runsignup.com/Race/IL/Chicago/ASafeHaven5K to sign up.
Participants have signed up from Belgium, Taiwan Chicago and more.
COVID-19 is expected to trigger major rise in homelessness, according to Safe Haven.
Global Virtual Walk/Run To End Homelessness begins this weekend
CHICAGO PROUD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News