Global Virtual Walk/Run To End Homelessness begins this weekend

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The First Global Virtual RUN/WALK To End Homelessness begins this weekend.

The Safe Haven Foundation is organizing the 10th annual event, and Neli Vazquez Rowland, president and co-founder of Safe Haven, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about it.

Proceeds will go to support helping to prevent and to transform lives from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose. The event begins Saturday and goes through July 26.

Admission is $30 for basic and $45 for VIP.

Visit asafehaven.org/2020virtualrunwalk for more information and runsignup.com/Race/IL/Chicago/ASafeHaven5K to sign up.

Participants have signed up from Belgium, Taiwan Chicago and more.

COVID-19 is expected to trigger major rise in homelessness, according to Safe Haven.
