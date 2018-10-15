HURRICANE MICHAEL

Waffle House gives away free food from food truck in Panama City, Florida

Waffle House employees handed out free food from a food truck parked underneath a storm-battered sign in Panama City, Florida.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WLS) --
Hurricane Michael may have forced Waffle House to close in Panama City, Florida, but even a Category 4 storm couldn't keep the resilient restaurant chain down for long.

Employees rallied together to help feed their community on Monday, handing out free food from a food truck parked underneath a storm-battered Waffle House sign.

"Our food truck is at 631 W 15th St. We are giving out free food curbside until 6pm. #ScatteredSmotheredandRecover," Waffle House tweeted.

The 24/7 chain is so well-known for staying open during natural disasters, FEMA uses a "Waffle House Matrix" to gauge areas that need the most relief.
