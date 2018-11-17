This week, our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight the rise and fall of the south suburbs, particularly the town of Dolton.
High property taxes have forced people out of the area, leaving hundreds of abandoned homes scattered throughout the town. Not only that, but government dysfunction has led to many problems in the region, and residents continue to struggle with poverty.
Weekend Watch: The downward spiral in Chicago's south suburbs
