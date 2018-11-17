BETTER GOVERNMENT ASSOCIATION

Weekend Watch: The downward spiral in Chicago's south suburbs

Our Weekend Watch this week shines a spotlight on the rise and fall of the south suburbs, particularly the town of Dolton.

High property taxes have forced people out of the area, leaving hundreds of abandoned homes scattered throughout the town. Not only that, but government dysfunction has led to many problems in the region, and residents continue to struggle with poverty.

To read the full article, head to https://www.bettergov.org/
