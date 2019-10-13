chicago proud

Wheelchair ballroom dancer offering free dance classes in Illinois

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) -- A dancer overcoming a physical disability is creating opportunities for people of all ages in wheelchairs to learn how to ballroom dance.

Cheryl Angelelli became paralyzed after a swimming accident as a teenager, but she hasn't let that stop her from ballroom dancing, in her wheelchair.

She launched a wheelchair dance program in Illinois, through a program she co-founded, called Dance Mobility.

She and her partner held their first class Saturday at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.

"We teach anybody with any type of disability how they can dance, the program is free of charge," Angelelli said.

The Fred Astaire Studio will offer free wheelchair dancing classes every month.

For more information visit Fred Astaire Dance Studio's website.
