Woodstock Groundhog Day celebrations still scheduled despite COVID-19 pandemic

The indoor events next week like the breakfast, movies, dinner dance and chili cook-off have all been canceled. The outdoor activities, like the bags tournament and prognostication, will still happen. Guests are required to wear masks and social distance.
The bags tournament raises money for the Woodstock Food Pantry. It's at Ortmann's Red Iron Tavern. It starts at noon, with check-in at 11 a.m. You can sign up the day of the tournament. It costs $40 for a two-person team.
The main event falls on Groundhog Day itself. Will Woodstock Willie see his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter? Or will there be an early spring?
This year's prognostication will be streamed online to allow people to celebrate safely at home.
Since the event is on a Tuesday morning, crowds are typically small anyway. The annual event is set for 7 a.m.