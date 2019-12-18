Community remembers teen fatally shot while waking home from work in Little Village

CHICAGO -- The classmates of a 16-year-old cheerleader who was shot and killed while walking home from work honored her Wednesday.

The friends and family on Angie Monroy released balloons in her memory at her high school in Pilsen.

The pink, blue and white balloons released represent Monroy's favorite colors.

Monroy was walking on the 2400-block of South Rockwell when she was shot in the head.

Chicago police said Tuesday they have found a vehicle suspected to have been involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old cheerleader in Little Village.



Chicago police said they have confirmed she was not the target, but believe the shooters are gang members. They said video revealed Monroy tried to shield herself from the gunfire when she was hit.

Monroy was a junior at Benito Juarez Community Academy and just recently took a job at a clothing store about half a mile away from her home.

"We are still in disbelief, she was a joyful, amazing person. [We'll] never forget her," Monroy's sister Joselyn said.

Police announced Tuesday they had found a vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting, but no one is in custody.

Family and friends plan to hold a vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the location where she was shot.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Ordinance to delay recreational marijuana sales fails
Family of Chicago cop fatally struck by train files wrongful death lawsuit
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
If President Trump is impeached, what's next?
2 men get decades in prison for death of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee
Man, 25, charged in assault of girl, 11, in South Side library: CPD
Show More
Skin care brand wrote fake Sephora reviews for years, FTC says
Black student athlete taunted with monkey noises at game, parents say
Kim Foxx says progressive prosecution could result in safer neighborhoods
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine gets 2 years in racketeering trial
West Side student gets full ride scholarship to Columbia University
More TOP STORIES News