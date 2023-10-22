Ticket prices soar for Connor Bedard's home debut with Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard will play in his first home game with the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a lot of enthusiasm on Saturday night for the Chicago Blackhawks home opener at the United Center, especially for Connor Bedard's first home game of the season.

Everyone was excited to see the first draft pick take to the ice.

"We've been season ticket holders for 30-some, 40 years," said Blackhawks fan Bob. "Love them. Love them. Good times and bad times."

The Blackhawks rolled out the red carpet. The players high-fived fans and signed autographs ahead of the game.

"I'm excited. I'm very excited. I haven't felt this excited in a long time," said Blackhawks fan Kasandra Hand.

Ticket prices soared for the game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who are the reigning Stanley Cup champions. That's thanks to Chicago selecting 18-year-old Bedard as the number one draft pick.

"After last year, we can only go up. So, I feel confident. We got a number one draft pick," Bob said.

According to Vivid Seats, a ticket exchange and resale company, the average ticket sold for Bedard's first game at the United Center is $209.

That's trending as the highest ticket price a Blackhawks game has generated in five years and is nearly 50% higher than the next highest price for a Blackhawks ticket in that span -- a Dec. 27, 2019, game against the New York Islanders, at $148.

"Foligno, Bedard, obviously, Corey Perry, having all those veterans come in. It's very exciting," said Ryen Stahl.

Bedard's home debut with the Blackhawks has fans optimistic for the future of the franchise.

"With Bedard, I think, we're hopeful that it's a quicker rebuild than what maybe we had been expecting otherwise," Anthony Salvatori said.

It was a big night for the Blackhawks and for some fans, who cheered them on and celebrated something special.

"What do you do when your husband turn 66? You get tickets to the Blackhawks home opener," said Carleen Polacek.

Sam Stahl traveled from Virginia for the big game on a very special day.

"And, today happens to be opening night on our wedding anniversary, so we were like, 'Yeah,'" Sam said.

ESPN contributed to this report.