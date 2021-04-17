Attorney with Cook County State's Attorney's Office placed on leave after falsely saying Adam Toledo had gun when shot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10517394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw bodycam footage of the Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo. ABC7 has edited this video to bleep cursing, and the video has been frozen just before the shot is fired. This video may be disturbing to some viewers. This is only a portion of the full bodycam video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attorney with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office has been placed on administrative leave afterthat 13-year-old Adam Toledo was holding a gun when he was shot, a spokeswoman for the office said Saturday morning.Last weekend when Ruben Roman, 21, was in court on gun and child endangerment charges, a document submitted by Cook County prosecutors said Toledo was holding a gun when he was shot, and the gun landed against a fence a few feet away.Roman was with Toledo the night he was killed.Police quickly took Roman into custody and said Toledo continued running, with a gun in his right hand.But in that split second when Toledo raised his arms and was shot, the gun was a few feet away.After thewas released Thursday, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said "An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court. Errors like that cannot happen and this has been addressed with the individual involved. The video speaks for itself."Sarah Sinovic, chief spokeswoman and external affairs officer with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office, said Saturday ''In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy. We have put that individual on administrative leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.''Roman is still being held in the Cook County jail. The misstatement by prosecutors and the police report description are not expected to have any bearing on the court case against Roman, according to experts interviewed by the ABC 7 I-Team.