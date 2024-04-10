Who will replace Karen Yarbrough as Cook County Clerk? Frontrunners include aldermen, commissioners

There are expected to be a host of candidate vying to replace Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough after she died Sunday night. A temporary replacement will be chosen soon.

There are expected to be a host of candidate vying to replace Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough after she died Sunday night. A temporary replacement will be chosen soon.

There are expected to be a host of candidate vying to replace Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough after she died Sunday night. A temporary replacement will be chosen soon.

There are expected to be a host of candidate vying to replace Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough after she died Sunday night. A temporary replacement will be chosen soon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are expected to be a host of candidate vying to replace Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough after she died Sunday night.

A public memorial service has been announced for this weekend after Yarbrough died at the age of 73 form an undisclosed illness.

The Cook County Democratic Party is preparing to select a temporary replacement before a special election is held to fill the seat in November. Fourth Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson is emerging as one of the early frontrunners, in part because of his close connections to Cook County Board President and Democratic Party Chair Toni Preckwinkle.

Multiple sources also say he was Yarbrough's choice to be her successor.

"Yes, Karen and I had extensive conversations about that," Ald. Robinson said. "When you have somebody that is a mentor, that really looks to you as a replacement, it really is a great honor."

READ MORE: Process begins to find replacement for Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough after her death

Former Cook County Clerk David Orr said Robinson would provide a double benefit for Preckwinkle.

"If, in fact, Lamont Robinson should he be chosen, he would probably have a good chance of being elected himself, then it would mean Toni Preckwinkle could engineer the new 4th Ward alderman," Orr said.

Other top candidates include Clayton Harris III, who lost a very close primary race for Cook County State's Attorney and who had been endorsed by Preckwinkle in that race, and Kari Steele, the president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District and other Yarbrough mentee.

County commissioners Donna Miller and Stanley Moore's names are also being bantered about, and State Senator Napoleon Harris is also reportedly interested.

Because the clerk's office offers a lot of political power, many other candidates could also be interested. The Democratic Party is expected to meet the week of April 22 to select a temporary replacement.

Over the next couple weeks there is expected to be a lot of lobbying and politicking behind the scenes, but between now and Sunday, when Yarbrough is laid to rest, much of the focus will simply be on honoring her.