Cook County rental assistance program adds $75M for suburban residents who meet this criteria

The money is earmarked for suburban Cook County residents who are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability because of the pandemic.
To qualify, you must be a renter or landlord in suburban Cook County, experienced financial hardship during the pandemic and have a current or future obligation to pay rent, utilities and/or other housing expenses.
Your household income also must be at or below the following requirements: $52,200 for a one person household, $59,650 for a two person household, $67,100 for a three person household, $74,550 for a four person household, $80,550 for a five person household, $86,500 for a six person household, $92,450 for a seven person household and $98,450 for an eight person household.
If you are qualified for all four of those criteria, you may be eligible for up to 18 months of assistance.
A checklist of preparations in multiple languages and a link to the online application is available on Cook County's website.
$443M in pandemic rental help paid for households: State
More than $443 million in emergency rental assistance has been paid on behalf of 49,100 state households through the Illinois Rental Payment Program, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office.
The program was launched in May 2021. It provides up to $25,000 in emergency rental assistance to cover up to 12 months of past due rent and up to three months of future rent payments for tenants suffering a financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Payments are made directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant, but only if the landlord does not pursue eviction.
"Having a roof over your head is the foundation of a thriving life, and Illinois is fiercely combatting the pandemic's destabilizing effects on that foundation by keeping our residents on their feet," Pritzker said Friday in a release.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.