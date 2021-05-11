property taxes

Cook Co. Treasurer Maria Pappas, ABC7 team up for 2nd 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' phone bank

$2.7M in unclaimed property tax refunds, exemptions returned to Cook County homeowners
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
2nd 'Black and Latino Lives Matter' phone bank returns $2.7M to homeowners

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Treasurer's Office and ABC7 Consumer Reporter Samantha Chapman hosted the Black and Latino Houses Matter phone bank Wednesday.

It connected homeowners to unclaimed property tax refunds and exemptions. Homeowners got back more than $2.7 million.

"There are people who are on our tax sale list, owing $1,000 or $1,500, and because now they've gotten their exemptions, they are no longer on the tax sale list. Their house will not be sold for property taxes," Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said.

Property owners can also visit CookCountyTreasurer.com to obtain the same information available by phone and apply online for property tax refunds and missing exemptions.

  • Select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview";

  • Enter your address and you will see a photo of your property;

  • Select "View Your Property Tax Information";


  • Scroll down to see if you are eligible for: $76 million in available overpayments, or $46 million in missing tax exemptions;

  • Check if your property is on the Tax Sale list of delinquent taxes.

    • A team from the Treasurer's Office, fluent in Spanish, Polish, Chinese and English, will:
    Search $76 million in available property tax refunds
    Check if you are eligible for $46 million in missing tax exemptions

    Verify if your property is on the Tax Sale list with delinquent taxes



