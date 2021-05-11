Cook Co. Treasurer Maria Pappas, ABC7 team up for 2nd 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' phone bank

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10620329" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas discusses the second "Black and Latino Houses Matter" phone bank.

Select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview";

Enter your address and you will see a photo of your property;

Select "View Your Property Tax Information";

Scroll down to see if you are eligible for: $76 million in available overpayments, or $46 million in missing tax exemptions;

Check if your property is on the Tax Sale list of delinquent taxes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Treasurer's Office and ABC7 Consumer Reporter Samantha Chapman hosted the Black and Latino Houses Matter phone bank Wednesday.It connected homeowners to unclaimed property tax refunds and exemptions. Homeowners got back more than $2.7 million."There are people who are on our tax sale list, owing $1,000 or $1,500, and because now they've gotten their exemptions, they are no longer on the tax sale list. Their house will not be sold for property taxes," Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said.Property owners can also visitto obtain the same information available by phone and apply online for property tax refunds and missing exemptions.A team from the Treasurer's Office, fluent in Spanish, Polish, Chinese and English, will:Search $76 million in available property tax refundsCheck if you are eligible for $46 million in missing tax exemptionsVerify if your property is on the Tax Sale list with delinquent taxesABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.3 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space to Chicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. Named Best News Operation by the Associated Press for four consecutive years, the station produces 41 hours of local news weekly and Chicago's only local weekday entertainment talk show, "Windy City LIVE," as well as its highest-rated New Year's Eve special. ABC7's award-winning programs such as "Heart and Soul," "The Ñ Beat" and "Asian Influences" showcase the city's diversity, while being the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago's electorate informed. ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.