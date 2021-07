Cook County adjusts school mask guidance to align with new CDC mask guidelines

WATCH: Doctor weighs in on changing COVID mask guidance

Cook County Dept. of Public Health Guidance for Suburban Cook County School Districts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Department of Public Health issued new guidance concerning the use of masks in suburban schools Wednesday.The department now recommends Cook County schools fall in line with the new guidance from the CDC recommending universal masking in schools, regardless of vaccination status.Just last week, CCDPH stopped short of requiring masks for vaccinated students in suburban schools . Prior to the CDC releasing new guidance, Chicago Public Schools announced last week they would also require universal masking in its classrooms.Read the full guidelines released by the Cook County Dept. of Public Health below: