Preckwinkle endorses Democratic candidate Clayton Harris III for Cook County state's attorney

The winner of the democratic primary is expected to win the general election in November.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democratic candidate Clayton Harris III was endorsed for Cook County state's attorney by the Cook County president and clergy members on Monday.

President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners Toni Preckwinkle and clergy said they endorsed Harris because he is an experienced prosecutor who promised to hold violent offenders accountable, and push forward on reform.

Harris has said he counts on his diverse background as a prosecutor and lecturer on public policy to win the primary election.

The Tribune's Editorial Board endorsed candidate Eileen O'Neill Burke for Cook County state's attorney.

The board said the former prosecutor, defense attorney and judge is tough and determined.

Burke has said she hopes her years as a prosecutor and judge help convince voters she is the better candidate.

The race for Cook County state's attorney will be one of the most important primary elections this spring.

