Chicago early voting for 2024 primary election to resume Wednesday after pause for ballot update

There are several Chicago early voting locations that will reopen Wednesday after being temporarily closed for a ballot update.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting for the March 19, 2024 Illinois primary election in Chicago will resume Wednesday morning, the Chicago Board of Elections said Monday.

Early voting was paused Friday after an appeals court ordered the removal of a judicial candidate from the ballot.

Voting at the downtown supersite and Board of Election offices was stopped so all voting machines could be reprogrammed to reflect the change.

But, the Board of Elections said Monday another court decision has been made to allow the candidate to stay on the ballot, allowing early voting to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Voters will nominate a candidate for either the Republican or Democratic party for U.S. president. Other contests include races for state representatives and state senators, supreme and appellate court judges and Cook County state's attorney.

There is also a citywide referendum question on the ballot to amend the real estate tax in Chicago.

Early voting in all 50 wards in Chicago runs through Election Day on March 19. Voters can also still apply to vote by mail.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners is also seeking additional poll workers. They say election judges can make up to $230 for the day.

What's on the ballot?

Voters will nominate a candidate for either the Republican or Democratic party for:

- U.S. president

- U.S. representative

- Illinois state senator

- Illinois state representative

- Illinois supreme court judge

- Illinois appellate court judge

- Circuit court judge

- Subcircuit judge

- Cook County state's attorney

- Cook County commissioner

- Cook County clerk of the circuit court

- Water Reclamation District commissioner

- Board of Review commissioner

Voters will elect:

- Ward committeeperson

- Delegates and alternate delegates to National Nominating Convention

To see all early voting locations in Chicago, click here.

To see all early voting locations for suburban Cook County, click here.

To see if you are registered to vote, click here.