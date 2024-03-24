More than 10K ballots mistakenly left out of unofficial vote count, Chicago Board of Elections says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Board of Elections has admitted to a mistake as the city awaits the outcome of the Democratic primary race for Cook County state's attorney.

The board said it is working to add more than 10,000 votes to its total count after its director of public information said he mistakenly left out some vote-by-mail ballots.

Chicago Board of Elections Public Information Officer Max Bever released a statement, saying vote-by-mail ballots delivered on Monday, March 18 were left out of the count.

"I traded speed for accuracy in reporting out numbers this week as quickly as I could. I truly regret this error on my part and for the confusion that it has caused the voters of Chicago. I will share updated numbers only when they are accurate and verified," Bever said.

Bever said additional counting will continue on Sunday with poll watchers from both campaigns in attendance.

Meanwhile, Eileen O'Neill Burke is leading Clayton Harris III by just under 4,800 votes.

O'Neill Burke has 255,010 votes, and Harris has 250,239 votes.

City elections officials said we'll have a better idea of who may come out on top.

"We will see a drop off by this weekend of what has been appropriately post marked, we anticipate an upload early next week with final results," said Cook County Deputy Clerk of Elections Edmund Michalowski.

State law gives election officials until April 2 to count late-arriving ballots, but Chicago and Cook County expect to have a winner before then. And regardless of how tight the race ends up, Illinois law does not mandate an automatic recount. The losing candidate, if they are within 5% of the winning candidate, has to request a recount. That process could take several days.

The Democratic nominee will go on to face Republican Bob Fioretti and Libertarian Andrew Charles Kopinski in the November general election.