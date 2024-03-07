WATCH LIVE

Cooking Up A Storm with Carmen DeFalco of ESPN Radio

Tracy Butler
Thursday, March 7, 2024 7:52PM
Cooking Up A Storm with Carmen DeFalco
Carmen DeFalco from ESPN Chicago joined ABC7 for Cooking Up A Storm.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy has been looking forward to this cooking up a storm, for weeks!

You know his voice and when he's not talking sports he's cooking in the kitchen!

Carmen DeFalco from ESPN Chicago joined ABC7 and he doesn't travel without Jurko!

Carmen talked about where he learned to cook as well as what he likes to make during the football season.

Join 10-year NFL veteran John "Jurko" Jurkovic & Carmen DeFalco weekdays from noon until 3 p.m., the most entertaining sports talk roundtable, in town!

