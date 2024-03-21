Cooking up a Storm with Chef Kaze of Sushi-san

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tracy Butler cooked up, or rolled up a storm with Sushi-San's Chef Kaze Chan.
Sushi-San is located in River North and the Willis Tower. Chef Chan is getting ready to open restaurant in Lincoln Park.
Chef Chan shared his recipe for a crunchy fatty tuna hand roll. This recipe makes 16 rolls.
-16 sheets of nori seaweed
-2 cups cooked short-grain white Japanese sushi rice
-4 fl. ounces Sushi-su sauce
-1 lb. fresh fatty tuna fish, roughly chopped
-4 fl. ounces Tobanjan mayo
-Green onions, finely chopped, for garnish
10 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon rice vinegar
2 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon granulated white sugar
1 tablespoon fine sea salt
- cup Kewpie Mayo
-1 teaspoon rice vinegar
-1 teaspoon tobanjan
-1 teaspoon tamari
-1 teaspoon sesame oil
-1 teaspoon granulated sugar
-1 teaspoon water
-1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
-Heat rice vinegar in small sauce pot over medium heat.
-Slowly add sugar and salt, whisking until well dissolved.
-Allow to cool to room temperature before use.
-Mix all ingredients for Tobanjan Mayo together until combined.
-In a large bowl, combine chopped tuna with 4 fl. oz. of Tobanjan mayo until fish is fully coated. Be sure to measure!
-Add cooked rice to shallow bowl, gently using rice paddle to break up any large clumps and loosely spreading rice across the bowl's surface.
-Working in a circular motion over the rice, and holding rice paddle parallel to rice surface, slowly pour Sushi-su over the paddle so that it sprinkles down over the cooked rice.
-While still holding rice paddle sideways, fluff rice to distribute Sushi-su.
-Prepare a small bowl of warm water.
-Hold a piece of seaweed in the palm of your non-dominant hand, with the long edge facing you.
-With your other hand, dip your fingers in the bowl of water, and grab a small handful of rice. Spread it evenly out onto of the nori, leaving the last of the short edge plain.
-Grab a spoonful of the tuna mix and place it halfway on the nori, in a line that runs parallel to the short end. Garnish with green onion.
-Tightly roll the nori short edge to short edge - rolling towards the end that is plain.
Enjoy!
