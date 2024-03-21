Cooking up a Storm with Chef Kaze of Sushi-san

ABC7's Tracy Butler cooked up, or rolled up a storm with Sushi-San's Chef Kaze Chan.

ABC7's Tracy Butler cooked up, or rolled up a storm with Sushi-San's Chef Kaze Chan.

ABC7's Tracy Butler cooked up, or rolled up a storm with Sushi-San's Chef Kaze Chan.

ABC7's Tracy Butler cooked up, or rolled up a storm with Sushi-San's Chef Kaze Chan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tracy Butler cooked up, or rolled up a storm with Sushi-San's Chef Kaze Chan.

Sushi-San is located in River North and the Willis Tower. Chef Chan is getting ready to open restaurant in Lincoln Park.

Chef Chan shared his recipe for a crunchy fatty tuna hand roll. This recipe makes 16 rolls.

Ingredients:

-16 sheets of nori seaweed

-2 cups cooked short-grain white Japanese sushi rice

-4 fl. ounces Sushi-su sauce

-1 lb. fresh fatty tuna fish, roughly chopped

-4 fl. ounces Tobanjan mayo

-Green onions, finely chopped, for garnish

Sushi-su Sauce Ingredients:

10 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon granulated white sugar

1 tablespoon fine sea salt

Tobanjan Mayo Ingredients

- cup Kewpie Mayo

-1 teaspoon rice vinegar

-1 teaspoon tobanjan

-1 teaspoon tamari

-1 teaspoon sesame oil

-1 teaspoon granulated sugar

-1 teaspoon water

-1 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Sushi-su sauce

-Heat rice vinegar in small sauce pot over medium heat.

-Slowly add sugar and salt, whisking until well dissolved.

-Allow to cool to room temperature before use.

Fatty tuna filling instructions

-Mix all ingredients for Tobanjan Mayo together until combined.

-In a large bowl, combine chopped tuna with 4 fl. oz. of Tobanjan mayo until fish is fully coated. Be sure to measure!

Prepare Sushi Rice

-Add cooked rice to shallow bowl, gently using rice paddle to break up any large clumps and loosely spreading rice across the bowl's surface.

-Working in a circular motion over the rice, and holding rice paddle parallel to rice surface, slowly pour Sushi-su over the paddle so that it sprinkles down over the cooked rice.

-While still holding rice paddle sideways, fluff rice to distribute Sushi-su.

Build the Hand Roll

-Prepare a small bowl of warm water.

-Hold a piece of seaweed in the palm of your non-dominant hand, with the long edge facing you.

-With your other hand, dip your fingers in the bowl of water, and grab a small handful of rice. Spread it evenly out onto of the nori, leaving the last of the short edge plain.

-Grab a spoonful of the tuna mix and place it halfway on the nori, in a line that runs parallel to the short end. Garnish with green onion.

-Tightly roll the nori short edge to short edge - rolling towards the end that is plain.

Enjoy!

To book a reservetion, click here.