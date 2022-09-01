Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park shooting, possibly experiencing memory loss: family

Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in the Highland Park shooting, is in constant pain and suffering the attack's "grueling aftermath," his family said.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy paralyzed in the deadly Highland Park parade shooting is possibly experiencing memory loss, his family said Thursday.

The Shirley Ryan AbilityLab team has seen behavior patterns in Cooper Roberts that may indicate some cognitive loss, his family said. They have observed short-term memory loss, issues with word recovery and loss of acuity around fine motor skills.

Cooper wasn't well enough or speaking enough to notice those issues earlier, while in the hospital, his family said.

The lab is doing a comprehensive neurological and psychological evaluation this week and working on new therapies, Cooper's family said. The lab's team is also helping Cooper's family think through long-term needs once he is able to go home, including assistive technologies for daily living and house features for a child who will grow with a pediatric spinal cord injury.

"It's overwhelming to consider," Cooper's family said. "We remain grateful for every prayer, kind wishes, gift and donation, and for the good moments when our family can be together."

