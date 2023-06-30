Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting now 'tackling life head-on,' mom says

The mother of Cooper Roberts, a child paralyzed in the Highland Park parade shooting, spoke out in a new video.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The mother of a boy who survived the Highland Park shooting says he's "tackling life head-on."

Cooper Roberts was shot and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

SEE ALSO | Highland Park Strong Half-Marathon honors parade shooting victims

In a new video, Keely Roberts said she is certain they will have moments of grief on Tuesday as the family marks one year since the shooting.

"But I hope that I am able to instill in them that no one gets to break us. No one gets to break them. That they own they're happy and they own their joy," Roberts said.

As for what's ahead, Roberts said she knows there are "more miracles" in Cooper.

RELATED | Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, CPD Officer Danny Golden recognized for perseverance

READ MORE | Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting joins twin in 3rd grade