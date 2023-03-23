WATCH LIVE

Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, CPD Officer Danny Golden recognized for perseverance

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 23, 2023 1:04PM
Cooper Roberts, Danny Golden recognized for perseverance in recovery
The Brennan Rehabilitation Foundation is recognizing a Highland Park shooting survivor and Chicago police officer with its annual Socrates Award.

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brennan Rehabilitation Foundation is honoring two local residents with their annual Socrates Award.

It's given to spinal cord injury survivors who have shown perseverance during their rehabilitation.

SEE ALSO: Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park parade shooting joins twin in 3rd grade

This year Cooper Roberts, the young Highland Park parade shooting survivor, and Chicago police Officer Danny Golden, who was shot while trying to break up a bar fight last July, received it.

Both Roberts and Golden are now paralyzed after being shot in the separate incidents.

SEE MORE: CPD officer shot, paralyzed while breaking up bar fight thanks community for support

They both will receive a cash grant annually, starting this year.

