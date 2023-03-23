Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, CPD Officer Danny Golden recognized for perseverance

The Brennan Rehabilitation Foundation is recognizing a Highland Park shooting survivor and Chicago police officer with its annual Socrates Award.

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brennan Rehabilitation Foundation is honoring two local residents with their annual Socrates Award.

It's given to spinal cord injury survivors who have shown perseverance during their rehabilitation.

This year Cooper Roberts, the young Highland Park parade shooting survivor, and Chicago police Officer Danny Golden, who was shot while trying to break up a bar fight last July, received it.

Both Roberts and Golden are now paralyzed after being shot in the separate incidents.

They both will receive a cash grant annually, starting this year.