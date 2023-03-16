Coors Light introduces limited edition beer-flavored popsicle for 2023 March Madness tournament

Coors Light is releasing limited edition, beer-flavored popsicles to coincide with March Madness. They are called "Coors-icles" and they are non-alcoholic.

The icy treats are inspired by the flavor and refreshment of an ice-cold Coors Light.

Coors says that Coors-icles are intended for consumers 21 years old and older.

The popsicles will be available throughout the NCAA college basketball tournament. They are being sold at more than 800 bars throughout the country and six-packs can be ordered through Coors' online shop for $20.