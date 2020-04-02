coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus deaths: Chicago musician Asberry Stoudemire dies from COVID-19, family says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Asberry Stoudemire, 54, died from COVID-19 on Sunday.

His daughter said he was in the hospital for just over a week and had underlying medical conditions.

Asberry was a musician, he was touring down south when his trip was cut short because of the virus.

"Wonderful on the organ, wonderful on the piano. He was the type, he'd hear a note and then he just kept going," said his daughter Miranda Stoudemire.

The family is now setting up a GoFundMe Page so they can hold a celebration of his life.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagocoronavirus deaths
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Gov. Pritzker releases business reopening guidelines
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 107K
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News