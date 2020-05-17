Coronavirus Chicago: Churches to reopen for Sunday service in defiance of Illinois' stay-at-home order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City and state leaders have warned against it, but some Chicago area churches still plan to have in-person service Sunday, defying the governor's stay at home order.The Philadelphia Romanian Church of God in Ravenswood is one of as many as as 100 churches expected to hold services Sunday morning.Businessman Willie Wilson is leading a push to reopen for churches to reopen, calling them "essential businesses."Wilson and others argue that if big box retailers and liquor stores can be open, people should be able to seek spiritual support. Wilson said pastors have promised to enforce social distancing and provide masks and hand sanitizer.But Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot finds this effort dangerous."This is not playing Russian roulette," Lightfoot said. "This is playing with a gun that's fully loaded and cocked.""In this time of fear and crisis, which most citizens of this state have, I feel that our pastors are the best persons that can ease our pain and fear," said Jimmy Lee Tillman II, who plans to attend New Canaan Land Mount Baptist Church in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.The pastor there said Sunday's service will be limited to 10 people, a religious gathering that would be allowed under the updated stay-at-home order.But Gov. JB Pritzker has slammed Wilson's idea of encouraging larger church services, calling it "ridiculous."Mayor Lightfoot said she has reached out to city churches planning to reopen and is making clear she has no problem enforcing the stay-at-home order."We've been in contact with those churches, both by letter but also in contact with other leaders and tried to engage them in conversation rather than being in conflict," she said.The mayor wouldn't share the specifics of what, if any, enforcement actions would be taken, but she said she cannot look away from non-compliance.Meanwhile, a northwest suburban church backed off its plan to host public services Sunday morning.Northwest Baptist Bible Church in Elgin said they were warned in a letter from the Kane County State's Attorney's office that they would face criminal enforcement of state health guidelines.According to a letter sent to church members, drive-through and virtual services will continue.