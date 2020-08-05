coronavirus chicago

City's Health Commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, says recent increase in COVID-19 cases due to social gatherings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Task Force is going after parties where COVID-19 safety measures are not in place.

Over the weekend, the city found a West Side event space not in compliance with business licensing and social distancing, so the party was shut down.

On Tuesday, the city's Health Commissioner said a recent increase in COVID-19 cases is due to social gatherings.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois: 1,471 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

She gave several examples.

"A man in his 30s went to friend's house, hearing over and over and over again.... woman in her 40s, son daughter mother and niece- everyone tested positive after getting together with everyone," said Dr. Allison Arwady.

"A family of four, two day card tournament- 20 people may have been infected," she said.

Over the weekend the city's Task Force also issued a citation to a North Lawndale resident for hosting a party without social distancing.

"We really want to turn these numbers around in Chicago," Arwady said. "Right now is the time to turn that around, especially in these social settings. I'm worried about it."

City officials emphasized that individual, seemingly casual, social decisions can be matter of life and death, and urged personal responsibility during this pandemic.
