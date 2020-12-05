farmers market

Wicker Park Winter Farmers Market still open during Chicago COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Most people think about farmers markets in the summer, but the Wicker Park Farmers Market also has a winter market.

The market follows social distancing guidelines. Weekly orders can be placed Monday through Friday. Contactless pick-ups are done from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays, behind the Wicker Park Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 1414 N. Ashland Ave. Each customer will be given a designated one-hour window to pick up their orders.

The market features several local farmers and food producers. They sell homemade and homegrown items.

RELATED: Christmas things to do in Chicago: Lakeview Chamber of Commerce presents new holiday activities

New this year, you can place orders on the What's Good app and website.

The market is currently scheduled to run through April 2021.

Alice Howe, the farmers market manager with the Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce, joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the market.
