Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,166 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,166 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths Thursday.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 295,440 with 8,696 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Wednesday night, 1,635 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 359 patients in the ICU and 149 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 65,615 specimens for a total of 5,690,437. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 24 - 30 is 3.5%.The reported deaths include:- Bond County: 1 male 70s- Champaign County: 1 female 80s- Christian County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+- Crawford County: 1 male 70s- DuPage County: 2 female 70s- Fayette County: 1 female 70s- Franklin County: 1 male 70s- Jersey County: 1 male 80s- Kendall County: 1 male 90s- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s- Madison County: 1 male 90s- McHenry County: 1 male 40s- McLean County: 1 female 70s- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s- Tazewell County: 2 female 80s- Williamson County: 1 female 80s- Winnebago County: 1 male 70sChicago-based United Airlines announced it will involuntarily furlough more than 13,000 employees starting Thursday.Illinois released Halloween guidelines Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Anyone participating in trick-or-treating should maintain social distance and wear proper face coverings; consider leaving individual candies spaced apart outside; trick-or-treat only with household members and wash hands before eating candy, the state said.An alternative to traditional trick-or-treating is to set up in a large parking lot or other outdoor setting with tables with individually wrapped candy, where participants with a parent/guardian can parade past while still keeping 6-feet of distance and wearing a face covering. It's suggested to offer reserved time slots to limit everyone showing up at once.Halloween haunted houses currently are not allowed."Avoid crowded costume parties at home or at bars, which can absolutely increase your risk of getting COVID-19 and spreading it to the community," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.Gatherings of more than 50 people or 50% or more of a building's maximum occupancy are prohibited.Cloth face coverings and social distancing should be enforced and hand sanitizer should be used at pumpkin patches and orchards.Hayrides should not exceed 50% capacity with parties spaced at least 6 feet apart and face coverings should be worn.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to announce theafternoon.Lightfoot's Halloween announcement comes the same day COVID-19 restrictions are easing for Chicago businesses.The state also encouraged older Illinoisans to get flu shots.Gov. JB Pritzker gave Wednesday's COVID-19 update from isolation, after