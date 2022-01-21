coronavirus chicago

Chicago's top doctor says end to COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates 'in our future'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Now that health officials say Illinois and Chicago have moved past the peak of the COVID-19 omicron surge, Chicago's top doctor, Allison Arwady, was asked when the city's mask and vaccination requirements could end.

"I absolutely expect that is in our future," Arwady said. "Is that in our future imminently? Absolutely not. I'm hopeful that sort of by the spring we'll be in that place."

Still, Arwady has urged people not to let their guard down.

"If we see people feel like 'I don't have to do any of these things,' what we will see is we won't come down as quickly and as effectively. The hospitals stay full. It takes longer to sort of get to that point where we all want to get," Arwady said.
