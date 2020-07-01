Coronavirus Indiana: Reopening paused as COVID-19 cases surpass 45K with 2,456 deaths

In total, 45,952 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Indiana, including 2,456 deaths. There have been 489,716 tests conducted, with a 9.4% positivity rate.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday the state could expect a temporary pause in increasing capacity at restaurants, bars and entertainment venues because the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and admitted daily has increased during the past week. The daily positivity rate has also ticked up slightly, he said.
The state moved to Phase 4 of its reopening plan ahead of schedule. But the next phase, which was supposed to begin July 4, will be delayed.
Holcomb said Wednesday he would keep existing restrictions in place until at least July 18. The state will also continue its current 250-person limit on social gatherings. Since June 12, restaurants have been allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and amusement parks have been open at half capacity.
And the state is introducing a new campaign called "Mask Up Hoosiers."
"We are not asking, we are recommending in the strongest terms possible (to wear a mask)," Holcomb said. The governor held up a mask during a Wednesday press briefing and played a video that showed him and other Indiana residents wearing masks.
Many businesses were caught off guard with Indiana starting stage 4 early, especially in Lake County which has been a week behind most of the state in the governor's reopening plan.
Holcomb defended his decision to move the state into the next stage with COVID-19 still spreading.
In Stage 4 office buildings, retail stores and malls are allowed open at full capacity. Restaurants can have up to 75 percent capacity in their dining rooms. Bars, nightclubs, Bowling alleys, Movie theaters, Amusement parks can open at 50 percent capacity.
Casinos were also allowed to reopen at reduced capacity. Horseshoe Hammond Casino will implement new health and safety protocols.
Social distancing guidelines are still in place, and face coverings are still recommended.
Here's what the next phase means for Indiana:
