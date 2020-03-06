coronavirus indiana

Coronavirus US: 1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported; governor declares public health emergency

Indiana health officials confirmed the state's first presumptive case of novel coronavirus Friday morning.

Health officials said the man is from Marion County, where Indianapolis is located, and had a recent history of travel to Boston.

RELATED: 100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?



"With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated."

Holcomb also signed an executive order Friday, declaring a public health emergency "to increase coordination across all levels of government in the state's response."

The patient tested positive at a Indiana State Department of Health laboratory and samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois

The patient has been in quarantine since arriving back in Indianapolis, and health officials said the risk to the general public is low. The CDC is working to identify and notify travelers who were on the person's flight from Boston and had close contact with the patient.

Meanwhile, five patients in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianahealthcdcillnesscoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
What to know about Indiana's 31,376 COVID-19 cases
Most of Ind. moves into Stage 3 of reopening plan as beaches prep for busy weekend
Ind. beaches prepare for busy weekend as much of state moves to stage 3 of reopening Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News