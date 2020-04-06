Stress snacking: Tips on how to reduce eating amid COVID-19 'stay-at-home' orders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This a stressful time and it's not uncommon to turn to food for comfort, but one of the biggest issues can be snacking all day long.Audra Wilson is a bariatric dietitian with Northwestern and she joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype to give us some helpful tips.Wilson recommends building an eating schedule into your day. This includes eating breakfast within an hour of waking up and snacking on proteins every couple of hours.She also said eating snacks with proteins help keep you feeling full longer as opposed to eating carbs.Fore more tips, watch her interview.