COVID update: Illinois reports 2,873 new cases, 14 new deaths

Omicron-specific COVID vaccine booster shots are now available in Chicago

The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 2,873 new COVID cases and 14 new deaths Wednesday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,728,2996 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,856 related deaths.

As of Tuesday night, 1,288 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 141 patients were in the ICU, and 42 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 21.5.

A total of 23,420,805 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday and 65.60% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,372.

The tweaked vaccine aimed at the latest COVID variant is now available in Chicago.