Chicago health officials, Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on COVID vaccine booster rollout

Chicago health officials and Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give an update Tuesday on the new COVID omicron booster vaccine rollout.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With cold weather ahead, public health officials want people to think about COVID again.

The Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady is urging Chicagoans to get the new, tweaked vaccine.

Health officials hope getting this updated vaccine now in September and October will be the best thing to help keep surge in control in November and December.

WATCH: Dr. Arwady gives update on COVID booster rollout

The booster is aimed at targeting the original strain of the virus as well as the omicron subvariants, which could mean more protection for Americans.

Pfizer's tweaked vaccine was authorized for those 12 and older, and Moderna was authorized for adults 18 and older. It should be taken at least two months after the last shot.

Dr. Arwady said last week, if all goes according to plan with the CDC, Tuesday is the earliest Chicagoans can get the new updated vaccine.

WATCH: Who should be getting updated COVID vaccine booster shots?

The city's been allocated 150,000 initial doses in addition to the 580,000 doses the state is expecting to get in the first week.

Ninety retail pharmacies and 25 healthcare facilities, like hospitals, will get doses first, and so will some health department vaccination sites.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Dr. Arwady and other city and community leaders Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. to give an update on the vaccine.