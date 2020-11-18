CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give an update on Chicago's COVID-19 and the city's testing efforts amid a rise in cases.
Mayor Lightfoot will be joined by Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady.
RELATED: Chicago Public Schools Board meets after announcement of reopening in-person learning
The update comes as a Stay-at-Home Advisory took effect in Chicago on Monday, asking residents to stay home as much as possible and only leave for essential reasons such as food, work and medical care. The city has also announced return dates for a return to in-person learning for Chicago Public Schools students.
RELATED: Where to find COVID-19 testing in Chicago area
Meanwhile, the city will be holding webinars for employees and businesses to remind them of COVID-19 protocols.
The city says employees are protected from retaliation for staying home from work for certain COVID-19 retaliations.
RELATED: Chicago COVID-19: Stay-at-home advisory takes effect for city, Cook County with new restrictions on gatherings
The webinar for worker protections will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday and the employer requirements webinar will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday. For more information on the webinars, visit chicago.gov/laborstandards.
Chicago COVID-19: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to give update on city's coronavirus testing efforts
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
3 states moved to orange category in Chicago's COVID-19 travel order; vaccine could be available soon
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More