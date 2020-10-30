New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants include indoor dining ban in effect

New COVID-19 mitigations for Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New COVID-19 restrictions in Chicago are now in effect for restaurants and bars as the area sees a surge in coronavirus cases.Starting Friday, there will be no indoor service at bars and restaurants in the city. Outdoor service is allowed, but it must end at 11 p.m.Bars and restaurants can sell alcohol until 11 p.m. and alcohol can be sold at liquor stores and grocery stores until 9 p.m.Some of the restrictions are not as tough as those first announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The city has released some of those initial restrictions to be in line with the state guidelines.Those restrictions included shuttering all indoor service at bars without food service, all liquor sales ending at 9 p.m. and all non-essential businesses closing from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. While all bars and restaurants, regardless of food service, are not allowed to operate indoor dining, all non-essential businesses now must be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.That allows restaurants and bars that can no longer offer that indoor service an extra hour of outdoor operations each evening. The city is also modifying its liquor curfew to allow on-site or to-go alcohol sales at bars and restaurants until 11 p.m.The restrictions are in effect in much of the Chicago area, including suburban Cook County. Still, several suburban mayors continue to challenge the Governor JB Pritzker's crackdown."If you're not showing the data and throwing things out there," said Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau." I can't see why you would do it, if you have it. I can only assume one of two things, either the data doesn't support the decisions that are being made or they don't trust the data they're collecting."Governor Pritzker is defending the restrictions."If you look at the literally more than a dozen international and national studies that have been done... you'll understand that bars and restaurants are spreading ," Pritzker said.Chicago's top public health official Dr. Allison Arwady while answering questions online said contact tracing data since August shows 64% of people who tested positive... had been to a bar or restaurant in the two weeks before diagnosis.But is that where they got infected?"When you have a widespread community outbreak like we're having, unfortunately that level of precision is just not epidemiologically possible, much as I know people want it to be," said Dr. Arwady.-No indoor service-All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.-All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside-No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)-Tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-No dancing or standing indoors-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-No indoor dining or bar service-All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.-Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart-No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting-Reservations required for each party-No seating of multiple parties at one table-Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity-No party buses-Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable