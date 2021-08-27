coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,942 cases, 14 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Algonquin school faces COVID challenges weeks into in-person learning after dozens test positive

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,942 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 related deaths Friday.

There have been 1,508,005 total COVID cases, including 23,889 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.


The number of cases reported Friday was the largest one-day increase since Jan 23, when 5,152 were reported.
Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county


The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 20-26 is at 5.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 110,833 specimens for a total of 28,568,305 since the pandemic began.


RELATED: Governor Pritzker announces new COVID policy involving masks, vaccines

As of Thursday night, 2,240 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 500 patients were in the ICU and 253 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. There are just five ICU beds free in Region 5.


A total of 13,914,213 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,056. On Thursday, 25,307 vaccines were administered.

Almost 78% of Illinois adults has received at least one vaccine dose and 61% are fully vaccinated, health officials said.


Algonquin school faces COVID challenges weeks into in-person learning after dozens test positive



Although north suburban school District 300 has been back to school for in-person learning for two weeks now, they are already dealing with numerous COVID-19 cases.

The district has nearly 20,000 students. At the school board meeting earlier this week, the district superintendent said 48 students have tested positive, as well as two staff members, and two have been hospitalized. Through contact tracing, they've determined 430 people had close contact with those infected, including more than 300 who are unvaccinated.

