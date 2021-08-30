Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,395 cases, 4 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,395 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths Monday.There have been 1,518,071 total COVID cases, including 23,927 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 24-30 is at 5.7%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 38,613 specimens for a total of 28,775,581 since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 2,203 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 517 patients were in the ICU and 272 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,991,927 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,516. On Sunday, 19,832 vaccines were administered.