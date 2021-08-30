Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,395 cases, 4 deaths

There have been 1,518,071 total COVID cases, including 23,927 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 24-30 is at 5.7%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 38,613 specimens for a total of 28,775,581 since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday night, 2,203 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 517 patients were in the ICU and 272 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,991,927 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,516. On Sunday, 19,832 vaccines were administered.