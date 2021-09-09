Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,741 cases, 22 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,741 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 related deaths Thursday.There have been 1,559,077 total COVID cases, including 24,215 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 2-8 is at 5.1%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 89,909 specimens for a total of 29,639,736since the pandemic began.As of Wednesday night, 2,337 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 552 patients were in the ICU and 305patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,125,519 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,005. On Wednesday, 26,006 vaccines were administered.