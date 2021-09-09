coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 4,741 cases, 22 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Will Illinois see a Labor Day Weekend COVID surge?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 4,741 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,559,077 total COVID cases, including 24,215 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county


The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 2-8 is at 5.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 89,909 specimens for a total of 29,639,736since the pandemic began.

CPS COVID cases Chicago: Nearly 3K isolating after possible virus exposure; Lane Tech HS has most

As of Wednesday night, 2,337 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 552 patients were in the ICU and 305patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,125,519 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,005. On Wednesday, 26,006 vaccines were administered.

