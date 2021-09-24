coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,304 cases, 40 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
What does Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster data mean?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,304 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 40 related deaths Friday.

There have been 1,612,129 total COVID cases, including 24,783 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 16-22 fell slightly (0.1%) from the day before, to 3.7%.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 150,245 specimens for a total of 31,192,770 since the pandemic began.

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine after 2 months results in 94% protection, company says

As of Thursday night, 1,926 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 474 patients were in the ICU and 252 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,419,886 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,371. On Thursday, 19,371 vaccines were administered.

