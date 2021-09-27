coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,029 cases, 5 deaths

Statewide test positivity down to 3.2 percent, the lowest since July
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,029 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,618,800 total COVID cases, including 24,860 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Statewide test positivity is down to 3.2 percent, the lowest figure reported since July 21, 2021.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 98,934 specimens for a total of 31,510,244 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,893 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 461 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 14,486,090 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,827. On Sunday, 22,904 vaccines were administered.

As of Sunday, over 7 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That's just over 55 percent of the state's population.

The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.

"I think we are all confused about the process of how is eligible, what the process is going to be to get and what kind of checking to see if someone is eligible," said Dr. Elizabeth McNally, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

McNally fears the confusion will put a huge burden on the pharmacies who will likely be giving most of the boosters.

"I wish it was a bit more simple, that if they just said, if you want to get a booster, you can go get a booster after six months and get one," she said.

For now, boosters are only for people who got the Pfizer shot. So far, the CDC has not come out with any guidance on mixing shots.

The government is reviewing data on whether to allow boosters for Moderna & Johnson Johnson. Even without a booster, you are considered fully vaccinated. Doctors stress all three vaccines still provide very good protection against COVID.

