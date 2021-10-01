Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,356 cases, 41 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,356 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 41 related deaths Friday.There have been 1,630,864 total COVID cases, including 25,017 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate from September 24-30 is down to 2.8 percent.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 156,801 specimens for a total of 32,034,910 since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 1,833 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 447 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 14,571,537 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,754. On Thursday, 16,515 vaccines were administered.As of Friday, over 7 million people in Illinois are fully vaccinated. That's just over 55.2 percent of the state's population.The CDC director has added frontline workers to the list of those eligible for booster shots, which also includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those 50 and above with chronic health care problems should get boosters 6 months after their first dose. The CDC said younger people with underlying health issues can decide for themselves.With the CDC's recommendation, millions of Americans will now eligible for the booster shot, but the head of Pfizer said he believes there is enough supply to handle those people and those still awaiting their initial vaccination.