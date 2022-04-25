coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,119 new cases, zero deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Local doctor weighs in on mask mandate changes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,119 new COVID cases and zero related deaths Monday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,122,191 total COVID cases, including at least 33,581 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

SEE ALSO | Metra, Chicago CTA mask mandate, more lifted after Gov. Pritzker amends requirement

As of Sunday night, 688 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. That's the most since March 9, when there were 715. Of those 688 hospitalized, 77 patients were in the ICU, and 23 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

SEE ALSO | Long COVID symptoms plague sufferers, but new studies could lead to treatments and relief

IDPH reports the seven-day average case rate in the state is at 172 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 21,801,776 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.64% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,515.

DuPage Co. had highest new case rate in Chicago area as of Friday



The CDC raised the COVID-19 warning in DuPage County to the "medium" level Friday. DuPage has the highest new case rate in the Chicago area.

At the medium level, the CDC recommends people at higher risk of severe disease or complications talk to their doctors about which precautions they should take.

The rest of the counties in our area are still at "low" risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids under 5 in June: Fauci
DuPage Co. COVID cases now at 'medium' level, CDC says
Suburban man survives COVID after 116-day hospital stay
Illinois reports 3,587 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
TOP STORIES
Applications for city cash assistance program open Monday
Michelle Obama's brother's kids disenrolled from prestigious WI school
China erects so-called 'COVID cages' amid Shanghai lockdown
Lockdown lifted at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Milwaukee shootings: 3 young people shot; girl, 13, dies
42 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Inside O'Hare airport's $8.5B revamp
Show More
Former south suburban mayor sentenced to 1 year for bribery
Trump held in contempt over NY subpoena, will be fined $10K per day
Looking for a child care provider? You're not alone
Motorcyclist killed in Portage Park hit-and-run crash ID'd
World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
More TOP STORIES News