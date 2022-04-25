Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,119 new cases, zero deaths

DuPage Co. had highest new case rate in Chicago area as of Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,119 new COVID cases and zero related deaths Monday.IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."There have been at least 3,122,191 total COVID cases, including at least 33,581 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 688 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. That's the most since March 9, when there were 715. Of those 688 hospitalized, 77 patients were in the ICU, and 23 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.IDPH reports the seven-day average case rate in the state is at 172 cases per 100,000 people.A total of 21,801,776 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, and 64.64% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 17,515.The CDC raised the COVID-19 warning in DuPage County to the "medium" level Friday. DuPage has the highest new case rate in the Chicago area.At the medium level, the CDC recommends people at higher risk of severe disease or complications talk to their doctors about which precautions they should take.The rest of the counties in our area are still at "low" risk.