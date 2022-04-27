coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,434 new cases, 8 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Local doctor weighs in on mask mandate changes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 3,434 new COVID cases and eight related deaths Wednesday.

IDPH said "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,128,134 total COVID cases, including at least 33,592 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

SEE ALSO | Metra, Chicago CTA mask mandate, more lifted after Gov. Pritzker amends requirement

As of Tuesday night, 700 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 71 patients were in the ICU, and 24 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

SEE ALSO | Long COVID symptoms plague sufferers, but new studies could lead to treatments and relief

IDPH reports the seven-day average case rate in the state is at 169 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 21,834,484 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.67% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 16,376.

COVID case rise in Chicago not cause for concern, Arwady says

COVID-19 cases are also on the rise in the city as well. Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday that the city is now averaging 585 cases a day, up 26% from a week ago. But she said that's not cause for alarm.

"Importantly, we are not seeing this surge - even after weeks and weeks of it - I wouldn't even call it a surge, I'd call it a little bit of a ripple as opposed to a wave," Arwady said, "We're not seeing it turn into the severe outcomes like we did previously."

Arwady said COVID hospitalizations in Chicago average just 10 a day, which is near the low rate we saw last summer. Additionally, COVID deaths in Chicago are the lowest they've ever been, averaging one or two a week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Bowling tournament in west suburb expected to generate over $12M
COVID case rise in Chicago not cause for concern, Arwady says
Illinois reports 3,119 new cases, zero deaths
FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids under 5 in June: Fauci
TOP STORIES
Woman shot, killed in Brickyard Mall parking lot, CPD says
The US is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Dr. Fauci says
Kim testifies, causes stir at Blac Chyna and Kardashian trial
Wallet theft near Oak Brook center leads to suburban chase
Monk accused of sexually abusing Marmion Academy student
Chicago 'Sneaker Ball' supports summer programs for Chicago students
WI couple killed trying popular TikTok trend, fractal burning art
Show More
City Council to consider Lightfoot's gas card plan
Teacher who kept Olympic medals secret from students honored by school
Parents of teen who died by suicide sue Latin School of Chicago
Cook County sheriff to set up River North command post
Chicago Weather: Cold and blustery Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News