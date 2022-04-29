coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 5,955 new cases, 15 deaths

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Moderna asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids 6 months and up

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 5,955 new COVID cases and 15 related deaths Friday, marking the largest single-day increase in cases since February 4.

There have been at least 3,138,682 total COVID cases, including at least 33,614 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

SEE ALSO | Moderna seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years

As of Thursday night, 732 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 75 patients were in the ICU, and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,871,464 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday, and 64.70% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 1,913.

Moderna's request for FDA authorization for a COVID vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years old could be a game-changer for parents of the 18 million U.S. children who remain unvaccinated. The company has asked for emergency authorization for a two dose vaccine, with shots given four weeks apart.

Pediatricians say the data shows the Moderna vaccine to be very effective at keeping children out of the hospital and dying. They say side effects are no different than other pediatric vaccines

SEE ALSO | Long COVID symptoms plague sufferers, but new studies could lead to treatments and relief

The seven-day average case rate was reported to be 24.6 cases per 100,000.
More TOP STORIES News