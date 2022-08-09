COVID update: Illinois reports 4,068 new cases, 51 deaths

Growing confusion as the Biden administration prepares to roll out newly formulated boosters that target the highly-contagious BA.5 variant.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 4,068 new COVID cases and 51 deaths Tuesday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,608,217 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,483 related deaths.

As of Monday night, 1,458 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 167 patients were in the ICU, and 59 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Health officials say 21% of ICU beds are available.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 32.8.

A total of 23,082,591 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 65.39% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 9,095.

