Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,470 cases, 3 deaths

WATCH: Doctor weighs in on children wearing masks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,470 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths Friday.There have been 1,407,929 total COVID cases, including 23,401 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 16-22 is at 3.5%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 36,928 specimens for a total of 26,534,129 since the pandemic began.As of Thursday night, 670 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,056,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,928.There have been 73% of Illinois adults who have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 58% who are fully vaccinated.