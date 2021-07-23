coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,470 cases, 3 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Some CPS parents, Dr. Arwady voice support for mask decision

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,470 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths Friday.

There have been 1,407,929 total COVID cases, including 23,401 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 16-22 is at 3.5%.

Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 36,928 specimens for a total of 26,534,129 since the pandemic began.

WATCH: Doctor weighs in on children wearing masks


EMBED More News Videos

A doctor weighed in on children wearing masks Tuesday.



As of Thursday night, 670 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county



A total of 13,056,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,928.

There have been 73% of Illinois adults who have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 58% who are fully vaccinated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccineslori lightfootcoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 1,993 new COVID cases, 6 deaths
Go to Lolla? Chicago's top doctor weighs in
US life expectancy dropped 1.5 years in 2020
IL reports 958 new COVID cases, 10 deaths
TOP STORIES
Arrest warrants issued in deadly West Dundee road rage incident
Untreatable 'superbug' fungus has spread in 2 US cities, officials say
Boy killed in Lawndale shooting looked after visually impaired mother
Some CPS parents, Dr. Arwady voice support for mask decision
Pelosi considers appointing Kinzinger to Jan. 6 commission
Morgan Wallen speaks out on using a racial slur in 'GMA' interview
NY Jets assistant coach dies after being struck by car
Show More
'Indians' no more: Cleveland finds new name for baseball team
CPD officer sentenced 15 months in sports gambling case
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Training video in MI governor alleged kidnapping plot released
AG Garland meets with top law enforcement officials in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News