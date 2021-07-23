Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,470 cases, 3 deaths

There have been 1,407,929 total COVID cases, including 23,401 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 16-22 is at 3.5%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 36,928 specimens for a total of 26,534,129 since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday night, 670 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,056,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,928.
There have been 73% of Illinois adults who have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 58% who are fully vaccinated.