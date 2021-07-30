coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,348 cases, 8 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,348 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths Friday.

There have been 1,419,611 total COVID cases, including 23,440 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 23-29 is at 4.7%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 54,563 specimens for a total of 26,823,562 since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 903 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 167 patients were in the ICU and 62 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,211,304 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,064. On Thursday, 24,133 vaccines were administered.
