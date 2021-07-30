CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,348 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths Friday.
There have been 1,419,611 total COVID cases, including 23,440 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 23-29 is at 4.7%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 54,563 specimens for a total of 26,823,562 since the pandemic began.
RELATED: CDC COVID risk map: Cook Co. to issue mask rules as data shows 'substantial' COVID-19 transmission
As of Thursday night, 903 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 167 patients were in the ICU and 62 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,211,304 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 22,064. On Thursday, 24,133 vaccines were administered.
Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,348 cases, 8 deaths
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News