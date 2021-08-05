coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,048 cases, 14 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,048 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 related deaths Thursday.

Thursday's single-day increase is the highest since May 7. There have been 1,433,313 total COVID cases, including 23,490 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 28-Aug 4 is at 5.2%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 63,057 specimens for a total of 27,119,503 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 1,205 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 244 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,362,088 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,988. On Wednesday, 25,247 vaccines were administered.
