Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,565 cases, 6 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,565 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,444,211 total COVID cases, including 23,532 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug 1-8 is at 5.6%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 44,232 specimens for a total of 27,351,586 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,384 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 282 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 13,468,327vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,426. On Sunday, 16,328 vaccines were administered.
