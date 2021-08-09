CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,565 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six related deaths Monday.
There have been 1,444,211 total COVID cases, including 23,532 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug 1-8 is at 5.6%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 44,232 specimens for a total of 27,351,586 since the pandemic began.
Lambda and delta plus: What to know about other COVID variants detected in US
As of Sunday night, 1,384 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 282 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,468,327vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,426. On Sunday, 16,328 vaccines were administered.
Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,565 cases, 6 deaths
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
TOP STORIES
Show More