Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,833 cases, 46 deaths

Family of immunocompromised man who died from COVID after vaccine urge others to get booster shot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,833 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 46 related deaths Wednesday.The single-day death increase is the highest since 47 deaths were reported on May 15. There have been 1,474,285 total COVID cases, including 23,685 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 10-17 is at 6.1%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 72,545 specimens for a total of 27,906,468 since the pandemic began.As of Tuesday night, 1,977 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 437 patients were in the ICU and 215 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 13,692,500 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 40,286. On Tuesday, 18,636 vaccines were administered.