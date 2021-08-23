coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,003 cases, 8 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
How does FDA full approval of Pfizer vaccine impact vaccination effords?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 3,003 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,491,582 total COVID cases, including 23,761 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 15-22 is at 5.9%.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 50,582 specimens for a total of 28,267,390 since the pandemic began.

FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

As of Sunday night, 2,064 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 487 patients were in the ICU and 239 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



A total of 13,813,317 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,635. On Sunday, 16,279 vaccines were administered.

