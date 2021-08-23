Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,003 cases, 8 deaths

There have been 1,491,582 total COVID cases, including 23,761 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 15-22 is at 5.9%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 50,582 specimens for a total of 28,267,390 since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday night, 2,064 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 487 patients were in the ICU and 239 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 13,813,317 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 23,635. On Sunday, 16,279 vaccines were administered.